Local police make adjustments, but making connections remains for National Night Out

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Tuesday night marks the annual “National Night Out,” and like a lot of things, it looks a lot different during the pandemic.

Masks are encouraged and so is open conversation as officers plan to open a dialogue with people who live in their communities on topics ranging from speeding drivers to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If they want to talk to us about speeders on the street, if they want to talk to us about a situation, maybe it’s a drug house or a party house on the street, that’s that time to do that. We want to know about those incidents,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said.

Instead of a lot of hands-on activities and walking through neighborhoods, Overland Park police set up four locations around the city. Officers want to offer a safe place at a safe distance for neighbors to interact, and open a dialogue between the community and law enforcement.

“They have families, and they have that one goal to protect and serve so it’s good to meet them, get to know them and have that transparency with the community,” resident Ashley Wheeler.

“We want that relationship with our citizens. Just due to COVID, we’re not able to get out and speak with our citizens on some of their concerns, so this is a way,” Lacy said.

Because of COVID-19, the national organization “strongly recommends” all cities to only take part on Tuesday. This year, Lacy said listening is that much more important against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial protests across the country.

“Tell us what’s going on, tell us what your concerns are. That’s why we have National Night Out. Every police department needs to understand we need to listen to our citizens and what’s bothering them. At the same time we need to find out what we can do better as a police department,” he said.

If you would rather stay home, OPPD is going to stream part of the event at city hall on its Facebook page.