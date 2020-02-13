Local pros offer simple tips in preventive care to make sure your car starts on icy, chilly days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Wintertime worries are back in the metro.

Snow fell through most of the day on Wednesday, and overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the low single digits.

Bitterly cold temperatures could create a complicated Thursday morning commute.

The Kansas City metro, home to roughly 2.2 million people, is one that keeps its wheels turning. As the mercury plummets, cars may feel the effects. The sickening sound of an engine that won't turn over or iced over windshields and door locks are wake-up calls no driver wants.

Auto care pros FOX4 spoke with on Wednesday said a few dollars in preventive care can make a difference.

At the Autozone store on Prospect, Paul "Rico" Miller is accustomed to shoppers in need of replacement wiper blades, especially when the weather is bad.

Miller and his colleagues said the time to prepare for bad weather is the night before cold conditions hit.

He showed off a number of products that can help, including winter weight wiper blades and de-icing solutions that can help windows remain unfrozen or help drivers access that frozen keyhole on a car door.

"You watch the forecast. You should get it out while it's a sunny day. Get it while it's sunny. Have it in your car," Miller said. "Put it in a bag or a bucket in your trunk."

Miller said he sometimes reminds customers that safety comes first, and failure to care for a car during rotten weather can have its consequences.

"You could have a wreck. You could put lives in danger when you can't see," Miller said. "It's not just your safety; it's other peoples' safety."

Across town, at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 62nd and Troost, customers come to see Earl Holmes.

On Wednesday, Holmes showed off fuel additives that can help a car's engine start and stay running. Holmes also displayed vinyl windshield covers that can be used to shield the glass from ice and snow altogether.

"A lot of times, you don't realize what you need until that cold hits you. It's going to tell the truth as far as batteries, wiper blades, washer fluid, and things of that nature. That's when you can't wait until Friday. You've got to get that done," Holmes said.

Most of the simple car care products Holmes and Miller touted cost $20 at the most.

Miller also stressed the importance of wearing gloves and hats while contending with cars that don't work efficiently.

Holmes likened many products to being like applying ice melt or rock salt to a driveway or sidewalk. He said those items aren't foolproof, but they're easy moves in the right direction.