Local restaurants picking up food truck operations to keep business moving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Restaurant owners are adapting to a new way of life.

Tito Dedios owns American Fusion Cafe in North Kansas City, but for the next few months, he'll be operating out of this food truck at 10th and Burlington.

"Normally we do it to the big events, but now we're going to be here in North Kansas City every single day," Dedios said.

Last week, local government leaders forced restaurants and bars to shut down their dine-in service, as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dedios said the food truck will run in the same way the restaurant did, but they're taking extra precautions when it comes to cleanliness.

"The only thing we do a little big more carefully is the cleaning, wiping the areas, wiping the windows, wiping the cards," Dedios said. "When we take the card, we clean the card and give it back. It's a little bit more careful."

Business has slowed down for American Fusion, but they're staying alive thanks to their deliveries and their food truck, too.

Other restaurants haven't been as lucky.

Bop n' Bowl Korean's food truck is completely shut down for now. They're dealing with a unique challenge as some of their staple foods come from China.

"There's always been a stigma around with Korean food, and we're slowly breaking that. But now it might be even worse," co-owner Jeffrey Woods said. "I know that we're not getting anything from China right now."

Both Bop n' Bowl Korean Food Truck and American Fusion hope to survive these trying times.