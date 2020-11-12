Local retired Marine finds community at WWI Museum, sharing history of veterans and war

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are many hometown heroes in our midst across the metro. One of them volunteers at the National World War I Museum in Kansas City.

April Cochran can tell you all about the exhibits and what it’s like to be on the front lines.

Just like the history books she teaches about on a tour of the WWI Museum, many pages of Cochran’s life cover firsthand experience in the military.

For 20 years, she traveled the world serving her country as a Marine. She was first stationed in Okinawa, Japan, before eventually retiring here in Missouri.

“The military is about community, and one amazing thing was no matter where I was stationed, no matter what assignment, I would always find my community,” Cochran said.

After Cochran retired, she once again found a new community at the WWI Museum.

One of her favorite displays takes you through the different roles women had during the war, like being a doctor, nurse or telephone operator in the U.S. Signal Core. Cochran said they could speak multiple languages.



“As a Marine, our first female Marine came in in 1918,” Cochran said.



Cochran said she was raised to be tough. She comes from a long line of family members in the military.

She treasures a picture of her young dad and grandmother taken in 1943. They’re standing in the courtyard at the same Liberty Memorial where she now volunteers.

They came to visit Cochran’s grandfather, who was an electrician in WWII. He was stationed at Camp Crowder in Missouri at the time.

In 2017, they recreated the picture with Cochran’s dad and children.



“It just makes me feel such honor to be a part, just a small part in preserving the history of those who served in WWI,” Cochran said.

Her son is making history as a third-generation Marine. Sharing this special bond, Cochran is able to guide him through the ups and the downs at a young age.

His unit recently lost eight Marines and a sailor.

“I told him, this is something that will be with you for the rest of your life,” Cochran said. “You will always remember them, and that’s where you honor their lives in remembering them.”

She said it’s necessary to talk about the trauma in order to heal.

“I get to volunteer with a lot of Vietnam veterans, and they connect,” Cochran said. “They’re able to share their experiences and just support each other in those good and bad memories.”

What helps her: sharing important history inside this Kansas City treasure.

“I am a teacher, so I have invited some of my students,” said Cochran, who’s also a part-time professor at Metropolitan Community College.

She takes pride in passing on all the knowledge that the WWI Museum has to offer in a fun way.