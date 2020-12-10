Local school nurses say pandemic has changed student health needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students are often the collateral damage left in the ongoing pandemic’s wake.

However, the efforts of school nurses can’t be overlooked, as they’re sometimes forced to serve kids and their families in new ways. These school workers are confronting issues they didn’t imagine in nursing school, some said.

“There’s a variety of emotions that come with COVID,” Natalie Mitchell, a school nurse at Lakewood Middle School, said.

Mitchell and her colleague, Denise Schnell, are both nurses within the Park Hill School District. It’s just one of many school systems in the Kansas City metro that have gone to remote learning for most students. Mitchell and Schnell said it has become harder to maintain relationships with their students, and sadly, they see more students battling pandemic-related stress.

“It’s hard for them, to feel isolated during this time. Even when we’re in the hybrid mode when they come two days per week, we don’t see them like we’re used to, or we want to and help form that relationship,” Mitchell said.

School nurses also expressed concerns about students who don’t attend online classes as they’re supposed to. They said some may have vanished due to anxiety or depression.

The pandemic has led to nurses meeting with student patients via Zoom calls, much the way teachers deliver their current lessons. Schnell said they’re also working with moms and dads, some of whom express concerns over their children’s health.

“In those phone calls, you’re providing a lot of support also for parents who are confused about all this — and quarantine versus isolation. What does that mean? And does a cough necessarily mean my child has COVID?” Schnell said.

Both nurses said they believe parents can care for students by caring for themselves too. Schnell recommended that parents get themselves and their kids away from the computer screens to get some family time — preferably outdoors. She said kids are aware their parents are stressed out right now — just as they are.

School nurses are also dealing with stressors tied to COVID-19. Schnell said nurses are working harder to keep up with changing guidelines regarding schools and coronavirus, and how best to address updated demands.