Local shelter for women and children is expanding with new facility near 10th and Newton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They provide shelter for hundreds of mothers and children in the metro, and now they're expanding.

The Sheffield Place recently bought an old convent at 10th and Newton on Kansas City’s East side.

After renovations, they hope to house seven more mothers and their families.

Sheffield Place has been helping homeless mothers for nearly thirty years, and the demand is great.

Last year they received more than 1,000 calls for help, but only had the resources to assist 130 families.

"Our moms have grown up in poverty and homelessness and addiction and we really want to stop that with this generation and the moms that come in and make these huge changes, that’s their main goal," president Kelly Welch said.

They hope to have this new shelter up and running by the end of the year.