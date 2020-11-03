Local students and teacher recognized by People Magazine with kindness award

OLATHE, Kan. — A local teacher and her students are being recognized by People Magazine for trying to make Christmas special for families with children battling cancer.

“Baby Yoda” was one of the donated toys at Olathe West High School as students there continue their annual tradition of gathering presents.

“It makes me feel really good,” Ella, a senior, said. “It’s like fun to do, and I just feel like we’re really helping them have a good Christmas.”

Ella’s teacher, Angela Holtgraves, started this effort.

“It’s just kind of grown every year,” Holtgraves said. “Last year we actually filled over 300 Christmas stockings for Children’s Mercy.”

Usually they are stuffing stockings, but this year it’s a large toy drive. It makes it easier to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

This is personal for this teacher as she had her own battle with breast cancer.

“I kind of made a deal with the big guy,” Holtgraves said. “I said, ‘Get me through this and we will find something that will come out of this.”

Now, Holtgraves and her students are recipients of the 2020 Kindness Award from People Magazine. They’ll be featured in the upcoming issue and received $1,000 for the project.

“It was just the coolest experience, just because we all need some kindness in this world,” Holtgraves said.

If you want to help, you can find donation boxes at Jaspers Italian Restaurant, Advanced Baseball Academy and Olathe West. There’s also a link to an Amazon wish list here.