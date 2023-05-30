KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stylist who’s passionate about her career finds herself unable to do what she loves, struggling to recover from a scary disorder.

In honor of May being Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Amy Rodriguez is sharing her story.

“I never imagined one day I would wake up and wouldn’t be able to feel or walk or use my hands,” Amy Rodriguez said.

It’s been a different lifestyle for Rodriguez for two months.

“I feel lost in a lot of ways and lonely,” Rodriguez said.

She said everything started with a respiratory infection. She was taking prescribed medication and woke up with numb hands and legs.

“It was on a Saturday that that happened, and by the following Saturday when I woke up, I couldn’t feel my arms or legs anymore,” Rodriguez recalled.

By the time Rodriguez made it to the ER, she said couldn’t walk. Doctors told her it was sensory Guillain-Barre Syndrome or GBS.

“I cannot feel touch in my hands or in my feet,” Rodriguez described.

This means she can’t work at the shop, walk by herself or drive, among other things.

“They’ll progress over the course of days to weeks and then it reaches its peak and it’s all about getting better,” Neurologist Dr. Karin Olds said.

Dr. Olds said recovery from GBS is different for everyone.

Rodriguez said doctors told her recovery could take one to two years.

Rodriguez’s insurance is only covering 12 physical therapy sessions, so her friends created a GoFundMe account to help her continue treatment.

“I thought many times in this situation, if I didn’t have the people surrounding me in my life that are helping me, I don’t know what I would do,” said Rodriguez.