Local survivor describes fight with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “I woke up and felt like I was on fire,” a local COVID-19 survivor described of his fight against the virus.

After getting rushed to the hospital, doctors had him intubated and sedated within 28 minutes of his arrival. He would spend 13 days hooked up to a ventilator, while his wife was only able to see him twice. The doctors only allowed it when they thought he might die.

Two months into his fight, the couple is sharing the moment he woke up, and the new set of challenges it brought.

“It was probably two or three days before I even knew what my wife’s name was,” he said.

