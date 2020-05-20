Local teen surprised with new saxophone and it moves the morning crew to tears

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Wednesday was a very exciting morning for one Blue Springs South student as the Band of Angels surprised him and hand-delivered an instrument.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn was there for the surprise.

Danik Brown is special because he has volunteered at Band of Angels fundraisers and is a current Band of Angels recipient.

Brown has been playing on a beginner saxophone, but his band director, Tim Allshouse, said he is progressing and needs a new instrument.

Allshouse worked with Mike Meyer of Band of Angels to put together this surprise instrument upgrade.

“This will really take your playing up to the next level,” Meyer said when presenting the new instrument.

Brown quickly pulled the new saxophone out and played a song, which moved the entire FOX4 morning crew to tears.

During the pandemic it is even more important to keep donating instruments so students such as Brown can achieve their musical dreams. Find out more about donating to Band of Angels here. Band of Angels refurbishes donated instruments whenever possible then donates then to local children.