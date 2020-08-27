Local volunteers head to Louisiana, Texas to help victims of Hurricane Laura

LENEXA, Kan. — Medical supplies and health care professionals from Heart To Heart International are on their way to Louisiana and Texas to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

The storm may prevent the relief group from getting to the hardest hit areas until high winds subside.

The nonprofit’s urgent care center on wheels is equipped with personal protective equipment, a basic pharmacy onboard and even tetanus vaccines.

Volunteers typically encounter a lot of needs, including dehydration, storm injuries and getting prescriptions for residents. The agency is coordinating with other organizations to make sure its assistance will go where it’s needed.

“Once the winds die down, there will be significant flooding, especially in low lying areas,” said Kim Carroll, CEO of the relief agency. “We responded to both Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans as well as Hurricane Harvey a few years ago in 2017 in Texas. We know the roads will experience significant flooding. That’s all things we can handle. We will navigate around that.”

The pandemic also is prompting relief workers to take some precautions. Every Heart-To-Heart team member will wear a face masks, and volunteers are getting COVID-19 tests to make sure they’re negative prior to being deployed.

The pharmaceutical company, Abbvie, donated the mobile medical unit and, along with donations from others, the agency keeps it supplied for disasters like this one.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross previously said they plan to leave Friday to head to the Gulf and assist with hurricane relief.