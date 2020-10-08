Local voters had high hopes for Pence, Harris in vice presidential debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local voters on both sides of the aisle had high hopes for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Following last week’s showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Republicans and Democrats alike told FOX4 they were hoping for a less chaotic, more polished discussion about policy instead of a performance of personalities.

FOX4 spoke with Repulican voters at a campaign event Tuesday afternoon in Kansas.

“Pence, well he’s always good,” Trump supporter Marian Stevens said. “He’s kind of calm, and I think he’ll just bring it for the President like he always does.”

Michele Watley, a Democrat, founded political group Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet. She spent her time Tuesday before the debate engaged in a Zoom Text Party, networking to reach out to as many voters as possible before the election.

She said she had higher hopes for Tuesday night than what America saw from Trump and Biden in their first debate.

“It was disappointing to see the discourse and lack of real substance in the discussion about the issues that Americans are facing right now, particularly Black Americans,” Watley said.

Ahead of the debate, voters on both sides shared what they were hoping to hear from the stage.

“I hope that Vice President Pence talks about the economy a lot because Trump has done so many good things for our economy,” Stevens said.

“Tonight, I think Pence is going to be strong, and he’s going to lay out all the plans that the President has,” Republican Marisel Walston said.

“The funny thing is we’re looking to see the same things. The economy, the Supreme Court appointment that impacts Black people as it does all other Americans, Black women in particular; also, the coronavirus,” Watley said. “How would a Biden-Harris administration handle the current pandemic differently?”

Regardless of party affiliation, Tuesday’s debate was historic and brought us one step closer to Election Day.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.