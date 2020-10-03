Local voters remain deeply entrenched following president’s COVID diagnosis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In light of the news coming from the White House about President Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus Friday, FOX4 asked voters if his diagnosis changed their minds about who they’re casting a ballot for.

The news shook people all around the metro people, who told FOX4 they’re wearing their masks. Local health professional Kate Hoppe said this serves a reminder that the everyone is at risk.

“I think it just underscores how important it is to take precautions,” she said.

Others are rethinking their COVID preparedness, but nobody even thought about changing their vote.

Nika Cotton is a small business owner who called the president an enemy and said Americans should unite to vote him out.

“When you have a common enemy, everybody has to be on the same side,” she said.

But Butch Richey said it doesn’t matter if the president is unable to continue, he will only vote Republican.

“No it would not, not at all. I’m a Republican, and I would stick with Republican,” he affirmed.

Cotton said she hopes Trump supporters will take the virus more seriously now.

“I’m hoping they will see that as a wake up call,” she said.

Richey said the president should have been more careful..

“I do wish he would have worn his mask more, and I do think he will start wearing his mask,” he said.

With the election 31 days away, it looks like some voters have made up their mind, and there’s not much that will change it.