KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local woman moved by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine created “Sunflowers for Ukraine,” an art auction to benefit people there.

Holly Ann Schenk is the organizer of the art auction.

She says she feels called to help because of her connection there.

“I became associated with a wonderful, young journalist who was here through Global Tie (Global Ties KC) and we have kept in touch over the last few years,” Ann Schenk said. “And when the war came out, I felt so helpless. What can I do? “

As an artist, she said it was a no-brainer, an art benefit. And the theme is sunflowers.

“Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine,” Schenk said “I asked as many artists as I could find if they could donate a piece for sunflower art that we could auction and be able to send the funds back as directly as we could to the people.”

All sales and donations benefit the Kyiv Rotary Refugee Initiative, which provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

Schenk says artists from across the country have donated more than 90 pieces of artwork for the auction.

Bidding is now open and can be viewed online until August 4th.

Schenk says the art auction event is on August 5th at the Meadowbrook Cub House in Prairie Village.

If you are interested in biding, visit the virtual auction website.

