Local woman opts to remain in former Soviet republic during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kathy Sheppard says she misses being able to drive her car wherever she wants, and she misses Mexican food.

But even so, she’s not regretting her decision to remain in the country of Georgia, a former Soviet republic, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a beautiful country, even more beautiful are the people and they have my heart,” Sheppard said.

A former administrator at William Jewell College, Sheppard decided to teach English as a Peace Corps volunteer.

She fell in the love with the nation and its people almost instantly.

“Georgians treat guests like they are gifts from God, and I thought, ‘Oh that’s nice. That’s really sweet. We’ll see,’” Sheppard said. “And when I got here that has absolutely been the case.”

When the coronavirus crisis broke out last month, Sheppard and the rest of the Peace Corps volunteers were told they had to leave immediately.

“We got a call with about two hours notice saying we need to come to the capital,” she said.

Heartbroken, Sheppard wouldn’t even have time to say goodbye to her students and host family.

That’s when she asked if there were any way she could stay. Sheppard was told she could, but it would mean she’d have to quit the Peace Corps and find her own way home.

She decided to stay.

“I feel like it’s safer here than it is in the states,” she said. “I’m a little nervous about traveling internationally right now, and I’ve got a lot of things to do here still, and I don’t really want to leave.”