KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In the Argentine neighborhood, fitness instructor Diva Esperanza teaches more than just Zumba.

Diva’s students wanted to teach her how much they care about her by nominating her for FOX 4’s Pay It Forward.

Mary Smith is one of Diva’s students and said her singing and smiles helps her return to class. Smith has been going to Diva’s cardio classes multiple times a week for 12 years.

“I enjoyed her class so much, because the minute you walk in, she has the biggest smile and welcome look on her face,” Smith said. “I enjoyed that, and I kept going and going, and 12 years later, at 71, I’m still coming; She’s making me feel like I’m younger than I am.”

Diva teaches Zumba and cardio classes to all ages and levels at the Argentine Community Center. Smith said she makes each student feel important.

“She brings joy into your heart when you come and exercise with her,” Smith said. “She just doesn’t have you come to class and forget about you, she works with you.”

Smith hopes that Diva will take the day off and treat herself with her Pay It Forward gift card.

“She’s so giving she gives to everybody, so she needs to use it on her self,” Smith said.

Diva was smiling ear-to-ear when she received her $400 gift card.

“Oh my goodness,” Diva said. “Thank you so much everybody, oh my goodness!”

