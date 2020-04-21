Locals react to President Trump’s expected executive order to suspend immigration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend immigration to the United States is drawing strong reactions locally.

On Monday Trump tweeted about his intent to suspend immigration, citing it as a means of suppressing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2 million. The World Health Organization traced the start of the virus’ outbreak to Wuhan, China.

One man in the Kansas City metro said if he’s forced to return to his native country, he risks losing his life’s savings and family business.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Juan Martorell said he came to the U.S. legally and believes he should stay put.

He’s a businessman from Spain living in the Kansas City on a 90-day visa. Martorell said Tuesday he runs a company that does legal business with U.S. customers, and he’s trying to expand from Spain to the United States.

His visa is set to expire in May, and if he’s forced to return to Europe as part of Trump’s suspension of immigration, he fears he’ll lose everything he owns.

“If I am forced to return to Spain, I will not be permitted to come back here again,” Martorell said.

Martorell said he and his wife, who is also living in the United States on a visa, don’t have the virus and their intentions in this country shouldn’t be scrutinized this way. Martorell said this move will force him to return to Spain to away the renewal of that visa, something he fears will never happen.

“I’m going to lose my house and my cars and my company in the U.S. I will lose customers. I will lose everything because the government isn’t allowing me to stay here,” Martorell told FOX4.

Michael Sharma-Crawford, an immigration attorney in Kansas City, said his clients are angry over this, and this decision is merely Trump’s latest move to dismantle the legal immigration process.

“You’re going to see this wholesale shutdown of immigration, which is going to include tearing at the very fabric of American families,” Sharma-Crawford said.

“I understand we want to knee-jerk and say, ‘The disease came from overseas. If we just close the door to the overseas, we’re safe.’ We also close the door to commerce. We also close the door to intellect. We close the door to families.”

FOX4 also spoke with Jennifer Finch, the chair of the Jackson County Republican Party. She said she supports the president’s move, saying: “It’s what many countries have already done. If China had done this in the first place, we wouldn’t have a pandemic to begin with.”