Lockdown lifted after shooting near two Independence schools

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A shooting investigation is underway in Independence Monday.

The shooting happened before noon in the area of South Hardy Avenue just south of East 23rd Street.

Independence School District said Korte Elementary School along with Nowlin Middle School were placed on a brief lock down due to police activity nearby.

“We locked down the buildings for a brief time upon the recommendation of Independence Police,” spokesperson for Independence Schools Jana Corrie told FOX4 in a statement. “They gave us permission to release from lockdown after about 10 minutes and our school day is continuing as normal.”

Corrie said the district did let parents know of the situation that happened.

Police told FOX4’s Shannon O’Brien that around 11:30 a.m. they were alerted that a person threatening to take their own life may be heading toward Nowlin Middle School.

Authorities alerted the school and a nearby elementary school, and both schools went on lockdown.

Responding officers located the suspect just before noon near 25th and Hardy. Police said he had a weapon and took off for a golf course.

At some point he fired shots at police and police shot back.

Police said the man was injured, but no officers or students were injured.