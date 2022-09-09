KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The lockdown at an elementary school is lifted late Friday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas School District said Noble Prentis Elementary School went on lockdown as a precaution around 9 a.m. The district said someone heard gunfire near the school at 14th Street and Gibbs Road.

While the shooting happened near the school, it did not happen on the district’s property.

The district said the school’s principal notified families and guardians of the children who attend the school about the lockdown.

“Our students and staff were inside the building when this incident occurred. The District’s campus police were notified and provided with assistance from the Kansas City, Kansa Police Department,” Rhonda Gavel, Principal, said in an email to families.

The letter says Kansas City, Kansas police are still investigating the gunfire.

