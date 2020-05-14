Loews sets new opening date for Kansas City Convention Center hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Loews Kansas City Hotel has announced when it will open its doors after a nearly two-month setback from the coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The $367 million, 800-room hotel will open on June 1. Originally, the opening was set for April 2 but the company decided to hold off in March. Representatives cited a desire to be “a good neighbor in good times and in tough times” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the city and surrounding areas begin various reopening plans, “there is no better time to open our doors and introduce Kansas City to Loews,” New York-based Loews Corp. said in a statement Thursday.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, team members and communities remain a top priority,” the statement says. “We want to assure customers, locals and visitors of the continuous efforts we will be making on a daily basis, as well as new measures that have been put in place, in order to provide a welcoming and clean environment at Loews Kansas City Hotel.”

The hotel was originally set to hire hundreds of new employees. It’s unclear how the pandemic has affected potential jobs with the company.

Industry leaders have said that the pandemic has decimated the hotel and hospitality industry. VisitKC said tourism and hospitality industries employs roughly 48,000 people in the Kansas City area. They also provide valuable tax revenue for the city, which has also taken a big hit.