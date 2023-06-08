BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Lone Jack, Missouri man has serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 in Blue Springs Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. on I-70, just past NW Highway 7, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says the driver of a motorcycle was traveling east when he travelled off the roadway and was ejected from the vehicle.

The 36-year-old driver was taken by EMS to Centerpoint Hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to MSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.