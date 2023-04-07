Crews work to build the new Buck O’Neil Bridge on Jan. 30, 2023. (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the Buck O’Neil Bridge project will bring more traffic changes starting Monday, April 10.

Some of this work will have major traffic impacts as it will close various ramps for an extended period of time, weather permitting.

Monday, April 10 Harlem Circle to northbound U.S. 169 will close for approximately one week starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

Monday, April 17 Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. April 17, crews will close the ramp from Beardsley Road to 6th street until approximately June. Eastbound I-70 to 6th street will close until June starting at 6 a.m. At 9 a.m. April 17, crews will close the right lane of westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard until approximately 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 Starting at 6 a.m. April 18, crews will close the ramp form 5th street to southbound I-35 until November. Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35 until approximately November starting at 6 a.m. April 18. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m., crews will close the left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard until approximately 3:30 p.m.



MoDOT has already closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway between the Downtown Airport and 5th Street. That includes the southbound lanes of Buck O’Neil Bridge.

That southbound lane closure will be in place for over 600 days, and the southbound lanes of the current Buck O’Neil Bridge will never reopen.

The closure will be in place until the new Buck O’Neil Bridge opens at the end of 2024.

When the entire project is finished, Kansas City will have a new bridge connecting the Northland to downtown. The cost of the project is $220 million.