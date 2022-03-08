KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long-term road closures associated with the Buck O’Neil Bridge project will begin next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said crews will close areas beginning Sunday, March 13.

The work was originally scheduled to happen this week, but MoDOT delayed the project because of the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championship Tournaments at T-Mobile Center.

Drivers can plan for the following to happen:

Sunday

Crews will close the right lane of westbound I-670 between Oak St. and I-35 from 5:00pm, Sunday, March 13 until 6:00am, Monday, March 14 for signing work

Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-670 to northbound I-35, beginning at 7:00pm, Sunday, March 13 for nine months

Crews will close two right lanes of northbound I-35 at I-670 from 8:00pm until 11:00pm, Sunday, March 13 for signing, and pavement work

Crews will close two left lanes of northbound I-35 at I-670 from 11:00pm, Sunday, March 13 until 6:00am, Monday, March 14 for signing and pavement marking work

Monday

Crews will close northbound I-35 at the 12 th St. exit from 12:01am, Monday, March 14 for approximately nine months for bridge reconstruction work

St. exit from 12:01am, Monday, March 14 for approximately nine months for bridge reconstruction work Closure will also include all ramps past the 12th Street exit from northbound I-35 to Broadway Boulevard and westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70

Crews are building a new Buck O’Neil Bridge to replace the current bridge over the Missouri River.

The new bridge is expected to cost nearly $220 million and will be completed by 2024.

