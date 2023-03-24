After serving for 12 years on the Olathe school board, LeEtta Felter has announced her resignation.

OLATHE, Kan. —The Olathe School District is searching for applicants to fill an open seat on its Board of Education.

After 12 years of service, long-time board member LeEtta Felter has announced her resignation from the school board.

“While I will always be a fervent supporter of our incredible district, it is time for me to pass the torch and begin new adventures. This experience has been one of the great joys of my lifetime,” Felter said.

Felter was first elected to the school board in 2011. She was elected by fellow board members to serve as vice president of the board in the 2013-2014 school year and was later elected to serve as board president in the 2014-2015 school year.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to LeEtta Felter for her 12 years of service as a member of the Board of Education. Mrs. Felter has been a long standing advocate for public education, but more importantly a champion for Olathe students, staff and families,” Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager said in a written statement.

“LeEtta was elected to the board in 2011 and during her service she was able to lead the district through three successful bond elections, the addition of one high school, one middle school, two elementary schools and several support buildings, among many other mile stones. As a member of the board, Mrs. Felter was ardent in continually seeking new ways to meet the needs of students and prepare all students for their future.”

In the coming weeks the district will finalize an application process to fill Felter’s District 1, Position 1 seat on the board. Interested applicants must live within District 1 and submit an online application to fill the role.

The school board will host a special meeting later this spring to interview applicants. The newly selected board member will serve the remainder of Felter’s unexpired term which is set to end in January 2024.

The board will formally recognize Felter for her service to the district during the May school board meeting.