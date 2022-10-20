KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City School District continues to monitor Longfellow Elementary School a day after a carbon monoxide leak sent six students and two adults to hospitals.

The district said all eight people who were sick from the carbon monoxide were released from hospitals the same day.

“We remain extremely grateful that the quick thinking and professional actions of our Longfellow staff helped everyone get to safety yesterday. We would also like to thank KCFD and EMS for their assistance during a difficult situation,” KCPS said in a statement Thursday morning.

After inspecting Longfellow Elementary School Wednesday, crews determined there was a problem with the fresh air intake. That issue is repaired, according to the school district.

The district says three tests will be conducted on the system during the day on Thursday. Carbon monoxide meters inside the school showed a zero reading Thursday morning, according to the school district. It plans to monitor the levels throughout the day.

The district is working to determine where school will be held Friday, but plans to make that decision soon.

