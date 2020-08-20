Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman uses gay slur on air during KC Royals game

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman sits in a special outside booth before the Reds’ baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati. Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Editor’s note: A tweet and video in this story include a gay slur. This story has also been updated to include the apology Brennaman issued later Wednesday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a gay slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

The 56-year-old remained on the air for the beginning of the second game of the doubleheader, but later issued an apology and left the game. He was replaced by announcer Jim Day.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” Brennaman said.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again,” he continued after a homerun for the Reds. “I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck.

“For the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio and for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight, I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am. It never has been, and I’d like to think I could maybe have some people that could back that up.”

“I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”

BREAKING: Thom Brennaman responds to apparent homophobic slur live on air. Jim Day is now broadcasting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/n3L0wZ2BWd — Trevor Peters (@TrevorPetersTV) August 20, 2020

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some baseball fans on social media are already calling for Brennaman to face a punishment.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

