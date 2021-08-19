Longtime Kansas City, Kansas restaurant plans to reopen after July 31 fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A longtime Kansas City, Kansas restaurant that’s been open for nearly 40 years said it plans to reopen following a fire on July 31.

City Fish & More, located near N. 27th Street and State Avenue, has remained closed since the fire. It is unknown at this time when the restaurant will reopen but in a Facebook post the day after the fire the restaurant said it hopes to have an update on a reopening date soon.

“Thanks for 38 years of business and can’t wait to service KCK again in the near future,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant said there were no injuries in the fire and everyone is OK.

City Fish & More has been owned by the Badalucco family since its opening in 1983. The current owner, Anthony “Tony” Badalucco took ownership from his father Pete in July 2019.

Pete Badalucco opened the restaurant in June 1983 at its current location though the Badalucco family has been serving the KCK community for over 80 years.

Tony Badalucco’s great grandfather Pietro “Pete” Badalucco emigrated to America in 1907 and in 1937, he opened the first fresh fish market in Kansas City, Kansas at N. 10th Street and Minnesota Avenue.