Longtime Kansas City, Kansas restaurant will not reopen following July fire

City Fish & More Restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas says it no longer plans to reopen following a fire this summer. (FOX4 Photo/Brian Dulle)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A longtime Kansas City, Kansas restaurant that’s been open for nearly 40 years says now it no longer plans to reopen following a fire earlier this year.

City Fish & More Restaurant, located near North 28th Street and State Avenue, made the announcement late Monday night. The restaurant has been closed since a fire on Aug. 1.

No injuries were reported during the fire.

Restaurant founder Pete Badalucco the decision was made because of the fire and the present conditions caused by the current administration.

“Food prices are rising at a record rate, gas prices are continuing ot rise, cooking oil has tripled in cost and employees are demanding $15 to $20 per hour,” Badalucco said on the restaurant’s social media page.

“These costs must be passed on to our customers, by raising our prices,” Badalucco continued. “We have always taken pride in serving a quality product, in generous portions, at a reasonable cost. Unfortunately, this is no longer possible.”

City Fish & More has been owned by the Badalucco family since its opening in 1983. The current owner, Anthony “Tony” Badalucco took ownership from his father Pete in July 2019.

Pete Badalucco opened the restaurant in June 1983 at its current location, though the Badalucco family has been serving the KCK community for over 80 years.

Tony Badalucco’s great grandfather Pietro “Pete” Badalucco emigrated to America in 1907 and in 1937, he opened the first fresh fish market in Kansas City, Kansas at North 10th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

“I would like to thank all of our loyal customers, from the bottom of my heart, who have supported us for the last 38 years. I will miss everyone of you,” Badalucco said.