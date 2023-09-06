LIBERTY, Mo. — The Tucker Leadership Lab challenge course on the campus of William Jewell College has been suspended.

In an email sent out Friday, August 11, Jewell Unlimited Executive Director Conner Hazelrigg said the suspension was in part to an “ongoing comprehensive program evaluation.”

Jewell Unlimited is a separate entity on the college’s campus, set up by the college leaders themselves. The lab has nearly 30 part-time employees, but Hazelrigg says only about half of those people are likely active. Two of the lab employees, or facilitators as they’re called, said they don’t work there for the money.

“We did work for peanuts, but we loved it to be honest right?” Tucker Leadership Lab Lead Facilitator Katie Alsip said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday.

Alsip says her program serves 45 high schools in our area. The challenge course helps students with team building skills.

“It was the best job that I’ve ever had,” she continued.

Alsip has worked for the lab for the past eight years, but she’s concerned she’ll no longer have a job because of the suspension. Both she and co-worker Mike Dryer have experienced changes at the campus over the last month.

“By August 11, I actually met with the leader of Jewell Unlimited myself,” Dryer said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “I had a meeting before we had our last group. My group was 1 to 3 [p.m.] There were four facilitators out here doing what we do on the course that doesn’t use the built lows, and we were canceled at 2:38 without even being able to look at our calendar anymore.”

That cancellation happened the same day the email came out. Hazelrigg recommended we speak with the college’s Vice President of Marketing Eric Blair who says costs are part of the reason for the pause.

“Again, being clear here, no one was un hired, aka, suspended or laid off,” Blair said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday when asked when these workers will get rehired. “They just don’t have opportunities to work. Just like, during the slow months when the winter’s here, and we couldn’t work because of the weather, same difference. It’s just an extended period with a lack of clarity of when those hours will start back up in earnest.”

The facilitators have missed one paycheck so far because of the program suspension.