Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Honey Moon

Full moon back on silhouette plant and trees on night sky, Elements of this image furnished by NASA – https://spacewatch.global/2018/12/new-space-moon-race-nasa-taps-nine-u-s-companies-for-commercial-lunar-payload-services/

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last full moon in spring will appear in the night sky tonight, June 5. However, this isn’t any ordinary moon.

NASA stated in a post that Europeans used to call it the Honey Moon or Mead Moon because June was the best time to get honey from hives. It also, incidentally, may be where the term “honeymoon” comes from.

“The tradition of calling the first month of marriage the ‘honeymoon’ may be tied to this full Moon, either because of the custom of marrying in June or because the ‘Honey Moon’ is the ‘sweetest” Moon of the year,'” the NASA post states.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes also called it the Strawberry Moon because of the fruit’s harvest season, which takes place around this time.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has an online tool to help you find out when moonrise and moonset will occur in your area.

The Strawberry Moon is one of the most colorful moons of the year because of its low, shallow path across the sky.

See what sights the sky has to offer during the next few weeks, starting with this Friday’s full Moon, sometimes called the Strawberry Moon or Honey Moon. https://t.co/KV0ftukC3E pic.twitter.com/3ZawD8I4JV — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2020