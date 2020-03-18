Looking for a job because of coronavirus? These companies are hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While hundreds of companies are talking about laying off workers, some are stepping up to add to their workforce.

Airlines are cutting flights and talking about furloughs or worse for their employees.

People in the food industry are also concerned about where their next paycheck is coming from as cities across the country force restaurants and bars to close.

The good news is there are still companies hiring.

The rush to stock up on staple goods means grocery stores can't restock fast enough. Price Chopper locations are rolling out the welcome mat for anyone looking for a job in the Kansas City area.

Hy-Vee also has positions open in the metro.

Amazon said it hopes to hire 100,000 workers. People don't want to -- or maybe can't -- go to some stores because of the coronavirus. So instead, online shopping is through the roof right now.

The online giant is looking for thousands of people to work both full- and part-time at distribution sites across the U.S. including here in the metro.

Even better, Amazon is giving warehouse and distribution employees a raise.

Spring is in the air, and that means it's time to get outside.

That's why Lowe's and Home Depot are also hiring for a variety of positions across the area.