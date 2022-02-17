KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pet Project is offering fee-waived adoptions this weekend in hopes of clearing out their shelters.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 18, dogs over 30 pounds and adult cats can go to their forever homes free of charge.

The Kansas City Pet Project is currently at capacity and is feeling the strain of taking in even more animals, according to Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate.

“Every kennel in our shelter is full,” she said. “We currently have dogs living in temporary wire kennels in our indoor playroom hoping for a kennel to open up.”

Fugate said the shelter has taken in nearly 600 animals in the last two weeks.

“We’re hoping to see a big crowd this weekend, with families coming to adopt a new best friend and helping us make space for the record number of new arrivals entering our shelter every day,” she said.

The fee-waived adoption event lasts through Monday, Feb. 21.

The adoption special applies to all locations. You can view adoptable pets here.