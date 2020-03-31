Loose Park’s gates are closed, but that doesn’t mean the park is too

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outdoor lovers looking to drive to Loose Park may be surprised to see the gates to the parking lot shut and locked.

However, that doesn’t mean the park is completely closed. The city just doesn’t want large crowds in close proximity, which can happen in parking lots.

Heidi Downer with the Parks Department told FOX4 that the parks and trails are still open. However, she’s reminding the public that playgrounds and ball courts are closed in an attempt to decrease the spread of germs.

Those looking to go to the park will now have to park on the streets around the area.

This comes after parks filled up in recent days due to beautiful spring weather. Hundreds of people gathered at Loose Park and Concourse Park over the weekend, packing parking lots and ignoring signs ordering people to stay off the equipment.

At some parks, tennis nets have been removed. Officials with Parks and Rec say they will take additional steps to reinforce safety