Looser mask mandates and health orders give Kansas City area families more options Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Although a rainy Memorial Day, more people are out and about ready to kick off the unofficial start to summer.

Thousands found dry space and room for fun from Crown Center to Union Station.

“Just a beautiful rainy day in Kansas City,” Sam Sutera said.



After taking a trip on Fritz’s train, the burgers and shakes spark an idea in 4-year-old Jerry Sutera.



“Science city!” Jerry said.

Science City used to offer two separate sessions because of COVID. Now, they’re open all day.

The staple “Sky Bike” is back open at Science City.

It’s one of the several interactive exhibits that have been closed since the pandemic started. Families said it feels like we’re finally riding into a new season with fewer mandates.



“Once the masking laws changed, we’ve been slowly getting busier and busier,” Science City Director LeAnn Smith said. “We’re not back to where we were by any stretch, but it’s getting so much better, and people are starting to get more and more comfortable.”

Smith expected to see 1,200-1,500 people Monday, which is close to breaking records since the pandemic started.

Science City staff sanitize in the morning and evening. They also have extra dedicated cleaning crews on site.

“The cleaning standard was raised because of the pandemic,” Smith said. “And it will continue to stay elevated because it’s just a good idea.”

The Suteras said it’s liberating.

“It’s been a long year. So, we’re happy to be out and see everybody out safe, vaccinated, and ready to start being normal again, for sure,” Soraia Sutera said.



The Kansas City Royals are getting back to normal, finally at full capacity Monday.

“Hoping for the rain to go away,” Tourist Vince Wieser said.

His friend group of four decades go to baseball cities every year. They’re from New Jersey and have visited about 25 stadiums.

As travel opens, they get back into the swing of things, making Kauffman Stadium their first stop this year.

“We’re all married so we have to make sure that our wife, you know, blesses us,” Wieser said.

The Royals game is Monday at 7:10 p.m. Wieser said his crew plans to go to Tuesday’s game as well.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android