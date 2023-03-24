KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jackpot-winning ticket for the Feb. 4 “Show Me Cash” drawing was finally claimed in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at the Prairie View Phillips service station off Prairie View Road.

The winner recently claimed their $496,000 jackpot at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City office.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 4 Show Me Cash drawing were 1, 5, 7, 15 and 29.

According to the Missouri Lottery, in 2023, there have been six jackpot-winning Show Me Cash tickets sold, totaling more than $1.4 million in prizes won.