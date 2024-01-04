PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player in Platte City is starting off the new year with a “nice surprise.”

The woman won $100,000, the top prize on a “$100,000 Super Crossword” Scratchers ticket she purchased at the Minit Mart, at Running Horse Road and 92 Highway, in Platte City.

“I play the crossword tickets all the time,” the player, who hasn’t been idenfitied, told the Missouri Lottery.

When she realized how much she had one, she got in her car and went straight to the lottery office to claim her prize, she said.

She told the Missouri Lottery it was a “nice surprise.”

“It’s always fun to win something that you weren’t expecting!” she said.

“Super Crossword” players have won over $9.3 million off the $5 game, but there are over $7.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more $100,000 prizes.

Lottery players in Platte County have won over $15.7 million this fiscal year. More than $1 million in lottery proceeds have gone to education programs in the county.