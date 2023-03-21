RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $1 million on a “Millionaire Blowout” scratchers ticket purchased in Raytown.

Lottery officials say the winner purchased the $1 million ticket at the Minit Mart located at 6024 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown.

The winner, who has not been identified, claimed their prize last Thursday at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

“Millionaire Blowout” just started in 2022 and is the state’s first $50 scratchers game.

The agency estimates there are over $158.4 million in unclaimed prizes based on how many tickets have been distributed and sold. That includes nine other $1 million prizes and two $5 million prizes.

In fiscal year 2022, lottery players in Jackson County won over $103 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, and over $50 million in lottery proceeds went to education in the county.

