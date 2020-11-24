Louisburg businesses, residents preparing for first mask order in Miami County

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Lucille’s Diner in Louisburg, Kansas, lets customers choose to either wear a mask or not wear one. But starting Wednesday, they won’t have a choice.

“We’ll have a sign out there as well starting tomorrow that you must wear a mask inside,” said Misty Mincks, owner of the local diner.

On Monday, Miami County voted to implement its first mask mandate following Gov. Laura Kelly’s recommendations.

The county previously opted out of the mandate in July, but reversed course under Kelly’s second statewide order. Paola, Spring Hill and Osawatomie have had their own city mask requirements for several weeks now, but Louisburg and Fontana did not.

Mincks said people should get to decide on whether to wear a mask, but she understands why the rule is being put in place.

“I think it’s a great idea for safety for all of our customers coming in and out of the restaurant,” Mincks said.

Down the road at Louisburg Cider Mill and Country Store, customers won’t see any changes. The store has required mask usage inside since the spring.

“I think it’s necessary. We all have to play our part in trying to help however we can,” business manager Susan Johnston said.

Johnston said, for the most part, the store hasn’t received any pushback from customers.

“We’ve had a really good reaction from all of our customers. No one’s really cared. They’re abiding by it,” Johnston said.

She’s hoping for the same across the county.