LOUISBURG, Kan. — The weekend forecast will not get in the way of enjoying fall festivals and events across the metro, but road construction could impact the fun.

Families heading to the Louisburg Cider Mill will hit a bump in the road before arriving at the attraction.

The Mill’s owners say crews are working on Kansas Route 68. Due to the construction the Cider Mill made changes to its parking areas in an effort to ease traffic issues and headaches reaching the attraction.

The new entrance is west of the Cider Mill. The former entrance will now be used for cars exiting the parking areas.

The Louisburg Cider Mill said there will be people in place to help direct visitors to the right areas.

