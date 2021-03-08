Louisburg police working domestic violence incident with armed and barricaded suspect

LOUSIBURG, Kan. — Louisburg Police are asking is urging caution to the public as they respond to a domestic violence incident Monday afternoon with an armed and barricaded suspect.

Police say residents should avoid the area between West Amity Street to South Third Street and Peoria Street to South Metcalf Road to allow law enforcement to work the scene.

Law enforcement are investigating the threat assessment and are expected to provide more details as they become available.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Louisburg Fire and Miami County EMS are also at the scene assisting police.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated more details become available.

