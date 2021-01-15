Love and Basketball, ‘Say ‘I Do’ at KU’

LAWRENCE, KS – NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the game between the Iona Gaels and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2013 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Jayhawk Experience is offering Jayhawk lovebirds the opportunity to “Say ‘I Do’ at KU”.

Starting at $1,750, in a building familiar with Big 12 rings, couples can exchange their wedding rings and vows in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

To tie the knot at center court, it will cost you $7,500!

Reception services are included in each package, however, with safety protocols in place, guests are currently limited to 20.

Several additional services are available for additional costs upon request.

