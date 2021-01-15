Love and Basketball, ‘Say ‘I Do’ at KU’

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Jayhawk Experience is offering Jayhawk lovebirds the opportunity to “Say ‘I Do’ at KU”.
Starting at $1,750, in a building familiar with Big 12 rings, couples can exchange their wedding rings and vows in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.
To tie the knot at center court, it will cost you $7,500!
Reception services are included in each package, however, with safety protocols in place, guests are currently limited to 20.
Several additional services are available for additional costs upon request.