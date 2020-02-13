Love triangle leads to murder charges for KC man in November 2019 shooting

A Kansas City man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man he believed was involved in a relationship with his girlfriend.

Ronnie Steven Grady is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Ronnie Grady

On Nov. 6, 2019, police responded to a shooting call near 53rd and Olive. When they arrived, they found the victim, Michael Jones, laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police recovered surveillance video showing a green Ford F-150 driving west a few minutes before a witness reported the shooting.

Later, an anonymous caller told the TIPS Hotline that a man named “Steve Grady” was the suspect and that he and the victim were arguing over a woman they were both romantically involved with.

The tipster also allegedly told investigators that Grady carried a .38 revolver that may have been used and that the suspect’s truck was dark green.

Police were able to do a computer search and identified Steve Grady as Ronnie S. Grady.

A witness also told investigators that Grady and the victim had been arguing over a woman they were both dating and that Grady kept calling the victim a “snake.”

Grady was arrested on Feb. 11 and allegedly described the victim as his buddy, “Mike.” He allegedly admitted to shooting the victim but said the shooting was in self-defense because the victim was high on PCP.

According to an autopsy report, there was no evidence of “close range fire” on the victim. The autopsy report also found that the victim was shot multiple times, including two shots in the back.

Grady is being held in the Jackson County jail on $250,000 cash only bond.