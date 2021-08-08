Loved ones remember Leavenworth teen killed in hit-and-run crash

Monica Lynch says one of the fondest memories of her daughter, Miranda Lynch, was only two weeks ago.

“We got a new fridge and we had our other fridge in the kitchen, she climbed in it and we did a little silly video,” she said.

Now, Lynch says, the way she feels has changed forever.

“[I feel] lost, broke, empty inside.”

Early Saturday morning, Miranda Lynch, 16, was riding her bike with her girlfriend near 4th and Kickapoo in Leavenworth, when she was struck by a Subaru Outback. After striking the teen, the car didn’t stop. Lynch was taken to the hospital where she was in critical condition, and later died from her injuries.

Loved ones say she loved the outdoors, making everyone laugh and eating lots of bread. Lynch’s girlfriend, Anissa Estrada, says she was full of life.

“It made you envy her sometimes,” she said. “But she gave you so much hope for yourself.”

Miranda’s mother says now her daughter isn’t able to do any of those things, now that she is gone.

“She was the center of our family,” Lynch said. “[It] is going to be hard for us now to go on without her.”

Lynch says she’s glad the driver is now in custody, and being held responsible for taking her daughter’s life.

“Whoever took her needs to pay, because she didn’t just take her from us, she took her from many people, and it’s not right, and it’s not fair.”