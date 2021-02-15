Cold temperature records broken in Kansas City, 2 dozen cities across the plains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro started today with extremely cold temperatures, breaking the record low for February 15 by four degrees.

The National Weather Service reported the temperature in Kansas City at -10 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous record, set in 1936, was -6.

FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith also reported that KC’s record cold high was 8 degrees before now. However, the city isn’t expected to get above 0 today.

The coldest record low today was reported in Hibbing/Chisholm, Minn. at -38 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to drop even more for Tuesday morning, Feb. 16. FOX4 is predicting -15 degrees as low the air temperature for tomorrow.

As the Arctic chill continues to grapple the Plains, numerous new record lows were established this morning. Many of these locations will experience even lower temperatures by Tuesday morning, with additional record lows expected. pic.twitter.com/w3QifTxQkU — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 15, 2021

Cities far south in Texas also saw plunging temperatures. Corpus Christi reported a low of 17, beating the old record, set in 1895, by 8 degrees.

A picture tweeted by the NWS Kansas City showed the beach at Galveston covered with snow.

“Well, we aren’t the only ones dealing with snow and cold this morning,” the organization tweeted.

Well, we aren't the only ones dealing with snow and cold this morning. It's not every day that you see a snowy Galveston, TX beach. Their temperature as of 8:30 am is a balmy 21°. pic.twitter.com/wyT8Duasyw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 15, 2021