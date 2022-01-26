Lucky 13? Next Mega Millions jackpot will be 13th-highest ever

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mega Millions jackpot Friday is high enough to get just about anyone interested, even the people who don’t usually play.

The jackpot has hit $421 million and could grow even bigger before the drawing, WJW reports.

The cash option is $290.9 million.

The Ohio Lottery Commission reports it is the 13th-highest jackpot for Mega Millions since the lottery started in 2002. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Tuesday night, the numbers drawn were 3-12-38-53-58 with a Mega Ball of 13.

Tickets are $2 apiece. Players pick six numbers. The first five numbers have to be between 1 and 70. The Mega Ball is a number between 1 and 25.

You win the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. The odds of winning are 1 in 302.6 million, according to Lottery USA.

The next drawing for Mega Millions — played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U. S. Virgin Islands — is Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

