NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Snake Saturday Parade is back in 2022, marching down the streets of North Kansas City at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. The theme this year is “Lucky to Be in NKC,” and you can expect a fun day filled with floats and a family friendly festival.

FOX4 is proud to sponsor the parade, and livestream the event for those who can’t attend. Watch for our live coverage to begin by 11:15 a.m. on parade day. FOX4’s Joe Lauria will emcee the event.

Here’s the parade route:

Beware that NKC Public Works will begin blocking off the parade route early Saturday morning, with staging between 10th and 14th along Swift Street, and along 14th from Howell to Swift.

Organizers say the key to grabbing a good spot is arriving early. There’s no assigned parking, but there are plenty of free options:

Any public lot or street north of Armour Road

Any public lot or street south of 18th Avenue and East of Erie Street

Any public lot or street west of Clay Street

Public parking at the former NKC Pro Bowl located at 18th and Erie Street.