Luke Combs pays funeral costs for men who died at Michigan music festival

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)– Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funerals of the three men who died after exposure to carbon monoxide while attending Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan last weekend.

Combs representative Asha Goodman confirms the information to 6 News but says Combs is making any further comment on the payment.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova, and Richie Mays were all found dead inside a travel trailer Saturday, two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A generator found near the trailer is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide exposure.

A GoFundMe for the men has already raised nearly $60,000.