KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People plan to fill restaurants and bars across the Kansas City metro Wednesday night, reconnecting with friends ahead of family Thanksgiving celebrations Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies across the country say the night is one of the busiest of the year for many bars.

To encourage people to celebrate responsibly, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam are partnering with Lyft to offer free rides home.

The Lyft rides are offered from 2 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m.

Use ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022 when booking Lyft to get a free ride up to $30.

The code will work until it is used for 2,000 rides.

