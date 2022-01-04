Macy’s to close Lee’s Summit location at Summit Fair Shopping Center

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, shoppers arrive at a Macy’s in Charlotte, N.C. Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year by swinging to a profit and it upped its expectations for the year. The retailer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, posted net income of $103 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Macy’s announced that it will be closing its location in Lee’s Summit, Missouri at the Summit Fair Shopping Center.

The company said the closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020.

Macy’s said regular, non-seasonal employees who were unable to place at a nearby Macy’s store, will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Summit Fair is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 13 years and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Oak Park Mall and Macy’s Town Center Plaza as well as online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app,” the company said in a statement Tuesday night.

A clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.