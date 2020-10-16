Macy’s to offer over 450 holiday jobs in Missouri during hiring event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Macy’s announced they will be holding their National Holiday Hiring event Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to a Macy’s spokesperson, the department store chain will be filling positions at stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers.
All interviews for in-store positions will be done over the phone.
Before the hiring event, Macy’s is encouraging candidates to submit applications online at macysjobs.com to receive a response via email.
